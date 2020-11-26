Man shot in chest, vehicles damaged by bullets in Katy: Deputies

KATY, Texas – A man was wounded, and multiple vehicles were damaged in a shooting in Katy on Wednesday night, according to deputies.

“I wonder what caliber that was,” asked Molly.

For the first time Thursday morning, Molly walked out to see two of her vehicles sitting in her driveway with bullet holes.

“So many people have it so much worse. The poor people who was shot. I feel really bad for their family,” she said.

Deputies said on her street of Willow Moss Drive a man was getting out of his car when someone shot him at 10 Wednesday night.

The victim was hit in the chest but is expected to survive.

“The victim’s vehicle was struck, next-door neighbor vehicle and about two other vehicles that we know of around the neighborhood,” said Sgt. Fredrick McGregor with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

On this Thanksgiving Day, Molly is just glad no one else was hurt.

“It could be worse. It’s material things. It can be replaced. There’s insurance. I’m just glad things weren’t worse,” said Molly.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

They have not released a description of the shooter.