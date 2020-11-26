Business owner in southeast Houston distributes 1,000 turkeys to people in need day before Thanksgiving

Southeast Houston – A business owner in southeast Houston distributed 1,000 turkeys to people in need the day before Thanksgiving.

The owner of Compean Funeral home, Gregory Compean, transformed the parking lot of his business into a food distribution site on Wednesday morning. He and volunteers helped distribute 1,000 turkeys in about an hour and a half. The owner said that he felt compelled to help those who are having a difficult time during the pandemic.

“It’s been a tough year for people and we have seen it in the profession we are in and its only right to do our part and the community has been good to us and we are a fabric of the community and we want to show the people that we care,” said Compean.

“You don’t know how much this means to me,” said Dorothy Morris. “Its truly a blessing,” said another recipient, Ella Jones.