Ask 2: What are crews doing on Fountain View Drive between Gessner, Richmond?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: George asks, What are crews doing on Fountain View Drive between Gessner, Richmond?

Answer: Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes reached out to the City of Houston, and according to Houston Public Works, crews are will be installing sanitary sewer lines, manholes, reinforce concrete pavement, improving curbs, and adjusting water and sanitary sewer lines.

Fountain View Drive construction

The project has two phases:

Phase 1: Fountain View Drive from Gulfton to Schumber Lane - Spring 2020 to Spring 2021

Phase 2: Fountainview from Schumber Lane to Westheimer - Spring 2021 to Spring 2022