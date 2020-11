HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo welcomed its newest family member, Silas -- a 450-pound pygmy hippopotamus.

The 2-year-old hippo was moved from Omaha, Nebraska to Houston in September, spending the last several months getting familiar with his new home.

He made his first public appearance Monday.

Pygmy Hippo (Houston Zoo)

Pygmy Hippo (Houston Zoo)

Pygmy Hippo (Houston Zoo)