Have you seen them? 2 women sought after authorities say they used someone else’s ID to withdraw cash from Houston bank

HOUSTON – Two women tried to withdraw money that wasn’t theirs from a local bank, according to authorities.

According to a Houston Crime Stoppers news release, the women used someone else’s ID to withdraw an unknown amount of money from a bank in the 11000 block of Monroe Boulevard in Houston on June 26, around 6:30 p.m.

The victim’s credit and debit cards, and ID were stolen at the 6000 block of East Sam Houston Parkway South.

Authorities say they were caught on camera at the drive-thru ATM as they presented the victim’s ID and checking account information. The suspects were riding in a black 4-door Mazda.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for withdrawing cash using a victim's ID and checking account number. (Crime Stoppers of Houston)

