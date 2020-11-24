Man shot with rifle during robbery outside Midtown apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot with a rifle during a robbery outside a Midtown apartment complex on Monday, according to Houston police.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. outside the Dolce Midtown apartment complex’s leasing office.

Police said the man was walking out of the apartment building when one of the suspects pulled out a rifle and shot him and then fled in a dark-colored vehicle. The man was taken to an urgent care nearby and then transported to a hospital where he is expected to survive, police said.

The description of the suspects has not been released.

Investigators are at the scene.