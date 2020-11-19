Rockets and Second Servings of Houston to host ‘Thanksgiving’s on Us’ Food Distribution presented by Kroger

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets and Second Servings of Houston are coming together to serve over 1,000 families Thursday.

Presented by Kroger, “Thanksgiving’s on Us” is a contactless drive-thru distribution that will focus on providing perishable and non-perishable Thanksgiving-themed items to Houstonians in need for the holiday. This event is free, open to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. outside of the Toyota Center.

“We know Thanksgiving will look different for so many Houstonians this holiday season,” said Rockets Community Relations Director Sarah Joseph. “Partnering with Second Servings and Kroger gives us the opportunity to provide a holiday meal to those that otherwise might not have received one during this tough year.”

“The events of this year have affected our communities significantly; and sadly, we have seen an increased number of families affected by food insecurity and hunger. Many Houstonians worry where their next meal will come from - and it’s Kroger’s responsibility, as the local grocer here in Houston, to help feed these families whether they have the ability to shop with us, or not,” said Joe Kelley, President of Kroger, Houston. “Our goal is to end hunger in our communities - and to help families in need through this holiday season and we’re happy to share that mission with Second Servings.”

In addition, the organizations will be passing out 2,000 family-sized dinner boxes (equivalent to 16,000 chef-prepared meals), along with seasonal produce, dinner rolls, stuffing, gravy, ice cream, Frito-Lay chips, hand sanitizer, masks and more Thanksgiving-themed items.

This marks the third food distribution between the Houston Rockets and Second Servings of Houston. To date, over 45,000 meals have been distributed through the partnership.