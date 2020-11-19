Person injured after jumping from balcony during apartment fire in SE Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – A person was injured Thursday after jumping from a balcony on a burning apartment building in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 12:58 p.m. at the Bellfort Apartments.

Firefighters said they responded to the scene within 5 minutes of the reported fire and battled the heavy smoke coming from the building.

At least 15 units were impacted either by power outage, smoke or fire.

The American Red Cross has been called to help assist residents

The cause of the fire is under investigation.