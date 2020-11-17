53ºF

Woman, teen girl injured after several shots fired into vehicle during ‘traffic altercation’ in Acres Home area, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Houston police investigate shooting scene that left one teen in critical condition on Nov. 16, 2020.
Houston police investigate shooting scene that left one teen in critical condition on Nov. 16, 2020. (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition and a woman was injured after several shots were fired into their vehicle during a “traffic altercation” Monday evening, according to Houston police.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. on West Montgomery Road in the Acres Home area, according to police.

Officials said an adult, 14-year-old, 15-year-old and 16-year-old, all females, were in a vehicle and got into some kind of altercation when a person started shooting into their vehicle. Police said the adult was grazed in the foot and the 14-year-old girl was shot several times. Police said the injured teen was flown to Memorial Hermann downtown in critical condition.

Police said the 15-year-old and 16-year-old were not injured in the shooting.

Investigators are at the scene and trying to help identify the suspects involved.

