Woman, teen girl injured after several shots fired into vehicle during ‘traffic altercation’ in Acres Home area, police say

HOUSTON – A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition and a woman was injured after several shots were fired into their vehicle during a “traffic altercation” Monday evening, according to Houston police.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. on West Montgomery Road in the Acres Home area, according to police.

Officials said an adult, 14-year-old, 15-year-old and 16-year-old, all females, were in a vehicle and got into some kind of altercation when a person started shooting into their vehicle. Police said the adult was grazed in the foot and the 14-year-old girl was shot several times. Police said the injured teen was flown to Memorial Hermann downtown in critical condition.

Police said the 15-year-old and 16-year-old were not injured in the shooting.

Investigators are at the scene and trying to help identify the suspects involved.