52ºF

Local News

Security camera shows man robbing business with AR-style weapon in northwest Houston

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: robbery, crime, local
Man caught on camera during aggravated robbery on Oct. 30, 2020 in north Houston.
Man caught on camera during aggravated robbery on Oct. 30, 2020 in north Houston. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HOUSTON – Law enforcement is searching for a man seen on security camera robbing a northwest Houston business with an AR-style weapon on Oct. 30, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The man robbed the business at 10:59 p.m. in the 5000 block of Highway 6 North when he posed as a customer by placing an order with the worker, deputies said. Once the worker opened the register, the suspect pulled out a large weapon from his bag and demanded all of the money from the register and then fled, officials said.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or identification of the person involved. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: