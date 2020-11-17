Security camera shows man robbing business with AR-style weapon in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – Law enforcement is searching for a man seen on security camera robbing a northwest Houston business with an AR-style weapon on Oct. 30, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The man robbed the business at 10:59 p.m. in the 5000 block of Highway 6 North when he posed as a customer by placing an order with the worker, deputies said. Once the worker opened the register, the suspect pulled out a large weapon from his bag and demanded all of the money from the register and then fled, officials said.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or identification of the person involved. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.