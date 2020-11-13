78ºF

Local News

President Donald Trump to speak Friday about COVID-19

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: President Donald Trump, Donald Trump
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, in Washington. Although only a few of America's CEOs have made public statements about President Trump's refusal to accept his election loss, many are worried about it in private. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, in Washington. Although only a few of America's CEOs have made public statements about President Trump's refusal to accept his election loss, many are worried about it in private. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – President Donald Trump is expected to speak Friday about the nation’s coronavirus response, including the search for a coronavirus vaccine, known as Operation Warp Speed.

Trump will deliver remarks from the White House Rose Garden.

NBC News will carry a special report, which KPRC 2 will carry as a livestream at the expected time the president is expected to make his remarks at 3 p.m.

Be sure to check back on this article at that time in the video player at the top of this article for that livestream broadcast.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: