President Donald Trump to speak Friday about COVID-19

HOUSTON – President Donald Trump is expected to speak Friday about the nation’s coronavirus response, including the search for a coronavirus vaccine, known as Operation Warp Speed.

Trump will deliver remarks from the White House Rose Garden.

NBC News will carry a special report, which KPRC 2 will carry as a livestream at the expected time the president is expected to make his remarks at 3 p.m.

