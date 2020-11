HOUSTON – If a year ever needed a 9-foot tree made out of whiskey bottles, it’s 2020.

Jameson Whiskey has created a tree with a lighting system that makes its 130 Jameson bottles light up. The trees are worth an estimated $5,000.

You can enter to win one of these trees here.

Jameson Whiskey Tree (Jameson Whiskey)

The Jameson Whiskey Trees will be delivered the first week of December. The bottles on each are empty, but each winner will receive a gift card to enjoy Jameson Black Barrel this holiday season.