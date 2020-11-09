Family seeks prayers as long-time paramedic battles COVID-19

HOUSTON – Gordon Baker, 62, has devoted his life to caring for others and now he finds himself in the fight of his life.

“He’s stable even though he’s intubated and on a ventilator,” said his partner Bob Spears.

Baker has spent 28 years of his life as a paramedic, most recently with Harris County ESD 48 in Katy.

Three weeks ago, Baker contracted the coronavirus and was admitted to Houston Methodist West Houston. He remained there for about two weeks until he was transported to Houston Methodist in the Texas Medical Center on Sunday night.

“We did get to see him off in the ambulance. I got about two feet away from him and we told him we loved him, to fight this and to come home,” said Spears.

Family, friends and loved ones held a prayer vigil for Baker on Sunday.

Spears is optimistic he’ll recover but is asking the community to keep him in their thoughts.

“Just prayers, goodwill and good wishes,” said Spears.