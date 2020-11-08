80ºF

Local News

‘A lovely and deeply decent man’: Grief flows on social media following death of beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Alex Trebek, Jeopardy
FILE - This May 5, 2019, file photo shows Alex Trebek gestures while presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. Trebek died at home with family and friends surrounding him, Jeopardy! studio Sony said in a statement. Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - This May 5, 2019, file photo shows Alex Trebek gestures while presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. Trebek died at home with family and friends surrounding him, Jeopardy! studio Sony said in a statement. Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (2019 Invision)

Alex Trebek, host of the beloved quiz show “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years, died Sunday, the Associated Press reported. He was 80.

Trebek announced last March that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He died at his home, surrounded by family and friends, the show said on Twitter.

Fans, including actors Jamie Lee Curtis, Ryan Reynolds and William Shatner, mourned Trebek’s death on social media

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: