‘A lovely and deeply decent man’: Grief flows on social media following death of beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek, host of the beloved quiz show “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years, died Sunday, the Associated Press reported. He was 80.

Trebek announced last March that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He died at his home, surrounded by family and friends, the show said on Twitter.

Fans, including actors Jamie Lee Curtis, Ryan Reynolds and William Shatner, mourned Trebek’s death on social media

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

The answer is..... THANK YOU! Alex Trebek. You were grace and guts and humor and deep love. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 8, 2020

Greatest host of one of the greatest shows of all time who passed away sadly after a long battle with cancer.



......Who was Alex Trebek?



RIP Mr. Trebek. Thank you for always being there at the end of the day to take my mind off things. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 8, 2020

Very sorry to hear the news about Alex Trebek. Condolences to his family. 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 8, 2020

This MF year. Heartbroken. — Alex Trebek Dead at 80 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer https://t.co/tIU0rUbjDJ — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 8, 2020

Even though I lost (in Final Jeopardy by betting big according to my fortune favors the bold philosophy and getting it wrong; I would have won if I’d bet nothing but no regrets), this is among my happiest memories.



RIP Alex Trebek. https://t.co/mJhnvhKEFG pic.twitter.com/7bxsgneQZk — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) November 8, 2020

Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

We lost a hosting legend today and a real gentleman Alex Trebek. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and his Jeopardy family. pic.twitter.com/hV414az4Q5 — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) November 8, 2020

I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 8, 2020