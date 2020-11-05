Texas sunrise photos: Stunning new day captured across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Did you see the sunrise Thursday morning? What a stunner it was.

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Britta Merwin noted the beautiful start to the day on her Facebook page Thursday morning and received a number of photos from the morning from around the area.

After a fraught week, enjoy some of the stunning sunrise submissions from your Texas neighbors. Here are some of our favorites.

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunrises across the Houston area as seen on Nov. 5, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

See more sunrises on Britta’s Facebook post here. Submit yours here.