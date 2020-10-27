HISD changes COVID-19 gauge and transition process

HOUSTON – Houston ISD has made another policy change in the fight against COVID-19.

In a letter to parents Monday, Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan said, “HISD is updating the COVID Gauge and the process we use to transition between levels.”

The district said it would remain at level orange, despite the rising positivity rate in Harris County.

HISD had upgraded from red to orange earlier this month with a letter to parents that read, “Data shows that the 14-day average in Harris County has been under 7 percent for more than two weeks. Per the HISD COVID Gauge, the move to orange requires the average to be between 4 and 7 percent.”

However, Harris County was at 7.6 percent positivity rate on Monday.

“They’re(Teachers) extremely concerned. We hear about it daily. We hear about all the cases that are happening on campuses,” said Zeph Capo with the Houston Teachers Federation.

Capo with the Houston Teachers Federation believes the district is making changes with pressure from the state.

Under the previous guidelines, the district would be in level red and it would mean closing schools and switching to online learning only.

“It really does feel like we’re responding to a state-level government that doesn’t care if staff and students are safe at school or not,” said Capo.

Capo said the constant changes compromise the trust families have in HISD.

The district said it’s working with health officials and local leaders.

HISD had not responded to our requests for comment.