Former HISD 3rd grade teacher charged with sexually assaulting students at school

HOUSTON – The Harris County District Attorney needs the public’s help finding former Houston Independent School District third grade teacher, Wilbert Wilfredo Sequerios, 54.

Sequerios has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.

“We believe he’s a predator and he needs to be behind bars,” said Johna Stallings, with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Sequerios sexually assaulted several third-graders inside his classroom at Northside Elementary, some dating back to 2016.

As parents picked up their children Tuesday afternoon at the elementary school, many found out about the allegations.

“It’s infuriating, it’s frustrating, it’s sad, it’s all the things. I’m glad he’s been charged. I hope they get him off the street,” said school volunteer, Larin Pascal.

Parents said they hope officials find him soon so he doesn’t hurt any more children.

One mother said her 8-year-old son was a student of Sequerios but not a victim. She said she just wants him off the streets.

Sequerios is still on the run and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office is hoping someone has information and they are not afraid to share it.

“They are safe to come forward, your status in this country does not matter. We are interested in holding this offender accountable for each and every victim that he may have sexually assaulted,” Stallings said.

HISD released the following written statement to KPRC 2:

“We are aware that a former HISD employee has been charged. We are cooperating fully with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Keeping our students and campuses safe so that productive instruction can take place remains the district’s top priority.”

Officials believe there are more victims. If you have been a victim or have information, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 713-222-7488.