HPD: Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in downtown Houston overnight, according to the Houston Police Department.

Just after 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a location near the intersection of Commerce Street and Travis Street on a report of a motorcycle crash. On arrival, units located a downed motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was driving northbound on Travis Street when he attempted to pass a car and lost control of his motorcycle. He struck a curb, ran into a barrel and was thrown from his bike.

The driver’s identity has not yet been determined.