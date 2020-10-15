Houston native provides books and toys to children in Lake Charles

HOUSTON – Sheletta Brundidge and her family are driving from Minnesota to Lake Charles, Louisiana to try and put smiles on the faces of children impacted by the recent hurricanes.

“I just could not sit here and just give them thoughts and prayers. They need me, and I’m coming,” said Brundidge.

Brundidge is a Houston native, who moved to Minnesota about 4 years ago. But like many Houstonians, she has strong family ties to Lake Charles.

Brundidge was personally affected by Hurricane Laura nearly two months ago. She said five of her family members died of Carbon Monoxide poisoning from a generator.

“It was my cousin Kimberly Evans and her husband Chris. It was their home and my aunt Rosa was living there with them. That’s Kimberly’s mother, along with my uncle Charles. That’s my aunt Rosa’s husband. And because they had the generator they invited my uncle Clyde over there. Because they had light,” Brundidge said.

Brundidge is a wife, mother of four and a children’s book author. She was desperate to help and started trying to figure out ways she could make a difference. She decided to donate several hundred copies of her book, “Cameron Goes to School”.

The book is based on her youngest daughter Cameron, 7, who was diagnosed with Autism.

Brundidge was also assisted by a publishing company and toy company in Minnesota.

She was able to collect a thousand books and about 500 toys, all of which were either packed into the families' RV or stored at her parents' home in Houston.

“Those children need something to make them feel like everything is going to be ok,” Brundidge said.

Brundidge and her family will make a quick stop at her parent’s house to pick the books there before heading to Louisiana.

She said she expects to be in Lake Charles by Friday morning.

The book and toy giveaway will take place at the Central Library located at 301 Claude Street at 9 am.

For more information on Brundidge and her giveaway, visit shelettamakesmelaugh.com.