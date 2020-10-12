Man seen carrying 5-gallon can of gasoline toward home of son-in-law he had threatened to kill, police say

NASSAU BAY, Texas – A 62-year-old man is facing felony stalking charges after making several threats to his son-in-law for a month, according to Nassau Bay police.

Police said they received a call just after 9 a.m. Monday from a man who reported that his father-in-law threatened to kill him.

The man accused his father-in-law of saying he was going to go to his home and shoot him, police said. The man also said his father-in-law later said he was going to kill him and blow up his home, police said.

Police said detectives located the father-in-law driving toward the man’s home and saw him park in the 1600 block of Saxony Lane. Police said the father-in-law was seen getting out his vehicle and walking toward the man’s home with a 5-gallon can of gasoline. Officers surrounded the father-in-law and arrested him, police said.

Along with the can of gasoline, officers also found the father-in-law to be carrying two loaded handguns, a knife and a set of handcuffs, police said.

Police said the father-in-law appeared to be suffering a mental health crisis and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. He was later to the Harris County Jail, where he is being held.

Police said the father-in-law’s name is not being released because charges have not been filed as of Monday.