Man fatally shot in head, woman injured by robbery suspect in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot in the head and a woman was injured during a robbery Wednesday in southeast Houston, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 9:13 a.m. at a 24/7 mobile gas station, located at 7115 Cullen Blvd.

Houston police said a man and woman were following each other when they pulled over into a parking lot due to the man having a flat tire. Police said as the two and another acquaintance helped fix the tire, surveillance video shows the suspect walking out of the gas station with a beer, walked over to the vehicle and struck the man in the back of the head. Police said the suspect then struck the woman in the face and shot the man in the stomach.

Police said when the male victim tried to run across the street to the gas station, the suspect shot him in the head, took his wallet and ran off.

Police are searching for the armed suspect and reviewing surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspect. Police describe the suspect as a black male, 25 to 30 years of age, between 190 and 220 pounds with braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.