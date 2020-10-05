Mayor Turner to announce launch of program designed to protect restaurant-goers during COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce the launch of a new training program designed to protect the health of restaurant-goers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sept. 17, Turner said allowing restaurants and other businesses to open at 75% capacity is a “high risk” plan following Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening plans. The goal for Houston’s positivity rate is to be at 5% or below for at least 14 days, he said.

Turner encouraged residents to use their best judgment and patronize businesses that are doing their best to adhere to the health and safety guidelines such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing and good hygiene.