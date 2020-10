HOUSTON – A man wanted for family violence has barricaded himself for several hours in a hotel in northwest Harris County on Friday, according to deputies.

The barricade started at 6 a.m. at Days Inn, in the 10600 block of Huffmeister Road.

Harris County deputies are currently negotiating with the suspect to come out of the hotel. It is unknown if the suspect has any hostages or threatening to harm himself.

This is a developing story.