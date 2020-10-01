Here is the new store that lets you experience Black Friday everyday

HOUSTON – If you like good deals and you love Black Friday shopping, now you can get the experience six days a week.

A brand new store called Black Friday Deals has people lining up outside the door every morning.

What: Black Friday Deals

9840 Fondren (on Fondren near S. Braeswood)

This store is a brand new concept where you can get doorbusters every day. All of the merchandise comes from other retailers. It’s mostly overstock or returned items. No matter what the original value was, everything at Black Friday Deals is the same price. The prices change each day.

Friday - This is the first day for shoppers to see the brand new inventory that arrived Thursday. Everything is $7

Saturday - All items are $5.

Sunday - Everything is $4

Monday - Everything is $3.

Tuesday - Everything is $2

Wednesday - All remaining items are $0.50 each.

Thursday- The store is closed so employees can restock.

When we stopped by the store on a Friday morning, we saw everything from boxes of diapers (valued at $30) to a Motorola portable baby monitor (original price $149) to a bicycle. Everything is $7. Employees say they move in new items about two to three times a day.

Eager shoppers line up outside of the store the night before just to be the first inside to get dibs on the best items. The store manager said they only let a certain number of people inside at a time, but the place was packed when we stopped by.

Right now, there are Black Friday Deals stores in Memphis, Tennessee, Birmingham, Alabama and Chicago, Illinois. The company wants to open more stores in the Houston area in the near future.