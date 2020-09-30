LIVE: High speed chase ends in crash; 2 suspects in custody near Wayside Medical Plaza

HOUSTON – Police were involved in a high-speed chase with a truck driver in the Houston area Wednesday afternoon.

The chase began as a traffic stop at 5:12 p.m. at Polk and Jefferson but the driver did not stop.

As of 5:28 p.m., the pursuit is currently in southeast Houston near MLK and Wayside.

As of 5:34 p.m., the chase was going towards the University of Houston on Griggs Road.

As of 5:37 p.m., the suspect is leading police on Old Spanish Trail and toward the Gulf Freeway.

As of 5:39 p.m., the chase is headed north on the Gulf Freeway.

As of 5:42 p.m., the chase is in Wayside near Lawndale Street.

As of 5:46 p.m., the chase is being reported going northbound on Telephone Road, headed towards the Gulf Freeway.

At 5:51 p.m., the chase ended in a crash after the suspect’s vehicle hit another car near Wayside Medical Plaza. SKY 2 shows two suspects run out of the truck but were shortly detained in police custody.

Watch live: Houston police involved in high speed chase Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

This is a developing story