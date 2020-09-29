HISD introduces new dashboard to track COVID-19 cases in the district

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District is giving parents a new way to track coronavirus cases within the district.

According to a news release, HISD is returning to in-person learning on Oct. 19 and, in an effort to maintain transparency, the district launched a COVID-19 dashboard that shows the current number of positive cases.

The new dashboard also provides a breakdown of cases and shows where the positive cases are and if it was a student or staff member who was infected.

“As we navigate this pandemic together, we want to ensure that we are transparent as we provide crucial updates,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “This new dashboard will give our staff members and families the information they need in an accessible and easy-to-use way to make informed decisions.”

According to the release, the dashboard was created using the Texas Education Agency guidelines for reporting COVID-19 and will be updated daily. It also includes a map to show where cases are throughout the district.

Go to the HISD website to learn more or see the dashboard.