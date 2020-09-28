Man shot to death outside convenience store in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police said they are searching for a murder suspect after a man was shot to death outside of a convenience store in southwest Houston Sunday.

Officers said the incident happened at the Speedy Mart on Bissonnet and Bonhomme around 11:30 p.m.

According to investigators, they believe the victim got into an argument with another person in the store’s parking lot. The suspect then shot him multiple times, police said.

Police said by the time emergency crews arrived, the man was already dead and the suspect had run away.

Investigators are now talking to witnesses to try to get more information.