HCSO: Man shot, killed outside bar in northeast Houston

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

HOUSTON, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a bar and grill in northeast Houston Saturday night.

At about 7:15 p.m., units were dispatched to the Hawg Stop Bar & Grill, located in the 11400 block of Sheldon Road in reference to a shooting. On arrival, deputies located a man shot to death in the parking lot.

The bar is frequented by members of two rival motorcycle gangs, said Sgt. Ben Beall with the HCSO Homicide Unit. Investigators believe the shooting was in regards to a disturbance between rival gang members.

Investigators said the suspect is a member of a rival gang and had left the scene before law enforcement arrived. They did not provide any additional suspect information.

