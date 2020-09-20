76ºF

GALLERY: Twitter user shares photos of rising waters in Galveston ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

HOUSTON – A Galveston resident captured the rising storm surge Saturday as Tropical Storm Beta stalls in the Gulf of Mexico.

The resident shared photos on Twitter of the surge breaching a divider and approaching a boat docking area near beachfront homes in the Sea Isle subdivision on west end of Galveston. The initial photos were taken at 1 p.m.

A few hours later, the resident shared more photos.

He said around 8 p.m. he measured the waters as two inches from a concrete slab.

