Houston police and SWAT teams in standoff with suspect after chase in southwest Houston

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Houston police standoff with suspect after chase in Braeswood area on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Houston police standoff with suspect after chase in Braeswood area on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A Houston police chase in the Braeswood area has ended in a standoff with a suspect Wednesday afternoon in southwest Houston.

The chase began at about 3:15 p.m. near the 10800 block of Old Main Street when officers tried to make a traffic stop, police said. It is unclear what prompted the chase.

It came to an end near the 4400 block of North Braeswood where the suspect crashed.

The suspect remained inside the vehicle and dozens of police officers are at the scene with guns drawn and a K9 unit is on standby. Houston police tweeted at 4:15 p.m. that hostage negotiators and SWAT teams were en route.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

