HISD officials monitoring several positive COVID-19 cases at campuses as online classes continue

HOUSTON – Officials at the Houston Independent School District are monitoring several positive cases of coronavirus that have been reported at some campuses as students continue with online learning.

In addition to campuses, positive cases have also been reported at a learning sanctuary and at the district’s administrative building.

HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said over the weekend that she doesn’t have a full count of the coronavirus cases, but she is notified when facilities need to be shut down and sanitized.

Campuses where COVID-19 cases have been reported include:

Briargrove Elementary School

Janowski Elementary School

Marshal Elementary School

K. Smith Elementary School (serving as a digital learning center)

Seguin Elementary School (serving as a digital learning center)

Sutton Elementary School (serving as a digital learning center)

Henry Middle School

Lamar High School

Coronavirus cases have also been reported at the Hattie Mae White Education Center, which is the district’s administration building, and Trinity United Methodist Center, which is serving as a learning sanctuary for students who may need supervision while their parents are at work.

Lathan said those locations have been sanitized, but they have not had to close them.

“Based on students needing the center and based on the limited cases, we don’t have to close the facility,” Lathan said. “If it’s a student who tests positive, they are given assignments they need to work on like any other student that may be sick.”

Lathan said anyone who tests positive is being told to stay home for two weeks.

District leaders are also considering whether to launch a coronavirus tracking database, Lathan said. She also said testing is also being considered.