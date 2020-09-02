Sparkle in HTX: Swarovski opening ‘Crystal Studio’ at Houston Galleria

HOUSTON – Swarovski is opening their first Crystal Studio retail location in Texas at the Houston Galleria, the chain announced Monday.

The location is a digital concept store that gives customers a chance to interact with digital components throughout the space, but there’s continuous cleaning, sanitizing of all “try on” and “returned products” and employees and customers are given hand sanitizer, gloves and disinfectant.

To celebrate the grand opening, the store will be offering customers an assortment of gifts and unique discounts on opening day, including a complimentary keyring holder as a door gift to the first 500 customers (while supplies last), a special Labor Day ‘Buy More, Sparkle More’ discount, where customers will receive up to 30% off with purchases, and a 10% neighboring discount for all Houston Galleria employees.

The store will officially open to consumers Monday, Sept. 7 at 11:00 a.m. The store hours will be Monday to Saturday 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.; Sundays 12:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.