Signs of improvement? Fort Bend County judge lowers coronavirus risk category to orange

RICHMOND, Texas – The spread of coronavirus in Fort Bend County seems to be improving, according to County Judge K.P. George.

George shared a Facebook post Tuesday, writing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide mask order and his ban on mass gatherings have been showing positive results. Because of that, George decided to move the county out of the red zone and into the “moderate/significant risk” orange zone.

However, George said that just because things seem to be improving, doesn’t mean people should let down their guard.

“Labor Day is just around the corner, teachers are heading back into in-person education, and nursing homes have relaxed rules for visitation,” George wrote. “…Continue to wear masks, physically distance, and assess your risk to ensure we keep moving in the right direction. We must continue to be smart and safe.”

In the orange level, people should still minimize contact with each other and not gather in large groups. However, it is OK for residents to “begin leaving home for non-essential needs.”

George said people should still be vigilant and continue to practice good hygiene.

“Please read the recommendations not as an infringement upon personal liberty, but as acts of solidarity that will protect the livelihoods of your loved ones, neighbors and the local health professionals who endeavor each day to care for us,” George said. “By adhering to these suggestions, we can solidify the progress we have made thus far and hasten our return to the life that we love – one of safety, well-being, community, and camaraderie.”

For more information, you can visit the Fort Bend County website.