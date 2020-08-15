Parents express concern after staff members at 2 Lamar CISD schools test positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON – A mother is expressing her concerns over the plan by Lamar Consolidated Independent School District for children having the option to return to the classroom.

“It’s a big risk with the teachers and the kids,” said Sonia Salinas, a parent who has a child that goes to Lamar Consolidated ISD.

Salinas also happens to work in the medical field and deals with COVID-19 first hand.

“It’s not nice and it’s not fun. I see how the patients struggle. It’s not a good thing to have,” Salinas said.

Her worry only grew after learning the district confirmed a staff member at Foster High School and another at Frost Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.

The district released a statement reading: Despite concerns by many, there are others who are okay with the district’s plans.

“I think it’s kind of a good idea that we send our kids back to school with masks and social distancing and just try it out. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work,” said Gavin Strimple, who graduated from Foster High School.

“I just have to believe that our schools and our leaders at the schools will make the best decision,” said Anna Schmidt, a parent.

Still, some believe it’s not worth the risk to send kids back to class.

”All the other kids are going to come in to the campus, it’s going to be widespread. It’s only going to get worse,” Salinas said.