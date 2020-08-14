AMBER ALERT: Officials searching for 5 children missing from Crystal City, Texas; 2 suspects sought

CRYSTAL CITY, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for five children missing from Crystal City Friday afternoon.

The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 10-year-old Justine Kaylee Lopez, 9-year-old Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez, 7-year-old Ruben Lopez jr., 4-year-old Jordan Lopez and 11-month-old Jayden Lee Lopez. The children were last seen at 11:15 p.m. Monday. Crystal City is a small town about 110 miles southwest of San Antonio.

Police are also searching for the two suspects involved in the abduction, Ruben Lopez, 29, and 31-year-old Roxanne Fuentes.

An Amber Alert was issued for five children from Crystal City, Texas. Police are looking for 31-year-old Roxanne Fuentes and 29-year-old Ruben Lopez in connection with their abduction, officials said. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The couple was last seen driving a gray 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Texas license plate number: MKV2702, police said.

Officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Zavala County Sheriff’s Office at 830-374-3615.