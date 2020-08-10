Houston airports, hotels, venues partner together for ‘Houston Clean’ initiative amid coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – Houston businesses are stepping up their cleaning game during the coronavirus pandemic.

Numerous venues, sports teams, airports, area hotels, and other tourist businesses partner for the Houston Clean Initiative, which will establish guidelines and standards supporting public health during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Visit Houston, the initiative pledges the following:

Maintaining the highest safety standards of public safety and health across the city

To research, curate and implement the most medically effective sanitation and social distancing protocols available for the health of residents

Present clear, consistent and timely operating guidelines in a way it promotes efficient communication.

Guests can expect to see “Houston Clean” logos at participating businesses wherever they visit.

To learn more about the initiative and how each business is taking action to ensure a safe visit for all guests, click here.