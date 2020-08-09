2 federally funded COVID-19 testing sites set to begin operating in Harris County Monday

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will open two additional temporary COVID-19 surge testing sites in Harris County come Monday.

HHS began operating two testing sites in Houston and Pasadena last week.

The two new testing sites will begin operating on Monday in Houston and Kingwood.

Each of the four federally funded sites has the ability to process 1,250 tests per day, according to a release from the Governor Greg Abbott’s office.

The testing sites were established through a partnership with HHS Assistant Secretary for Health ADM Brett P. Giroir, MD, the State of Texas, Harris County, and the City of Houston.

“As we address surges in COVID-19 cases across the state, increasing testing is essential to detecting and mitigating the spread of this virus,” said Abbott. “I thank Secretary Azar, Admiral Giroir, and all of our partners at HHS for providing our communities with the additional resources they need to combat COVID-19.”

Testing locations currently open:

Ken Pridgeon Stadium

11355 Falcon Road

Houston, TX 77065

San Jacinto College

8060 Spencer Hwy

Pasadena, TX 77505

Testing locations opening Monday:

Darrell Tully Stadium

1050 Dairy Ashford

Houston, TX 77079

Kingwood Park Community Center

4102 Rustic Woods Drive

Kingwood, TX 77345