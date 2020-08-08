HPD: 1 person killed, 3 others injured in multi-vehicle crash on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas – One person was killed and three others were injured in a fatal, three-vehicle crash that occurred on the Gulf Freeway overnight in Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around midnight, the Houston Police Department received reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the Gulf Freeway, near Howard Drive. Once at the scene, arriving units found one person dead and three others injured.

Houston Police said a black pickup truck slammed into the back of a white sedan, crushing it. The driver in the white sedan was the individual declared dead at the scene.

A male driver who had been operating the black pickup truck involved in the crash will be charged with intoxication manslaughter, Houston Police Lt. Barrow said.

The details surrounding the fatal crash remain unclear and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.