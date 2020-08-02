HPD: Passenger thrown from vehicle, killed in early morning crash

Houston police are searching for the driver who fled the scene of a crash that left one person dead.

The fatal crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on a feeder road in the 8200 block of W Sam Houston Pkwy S.

Investigators said a silver sedan was traveling northbound on the W Sam Houston Pkwy S feeder road when it lost control, striking several trees before coming to a stop.

During the crash, a passenger was ejected from the vehicle. That passenger, who authorities believe may be a juvenile, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver fled the scene on foot before authorities arrived. Witnesses told investigators they saw the driver limping away.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing and a search for the driver is underway.