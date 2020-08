Storms moved through the Houston area Friday night and Saturday morning.

As lightning and rain barreled through the Houston area, many KPRC2 viewers were capturing it all on camera.

Submit your weather photos on Click2Pins, here.

Here are some of the most striking lightning photos shared with us so far.

Wagon Wheel Ranch in Crosby (KPRC 2)

Baytown (KPRC 2)

Lightning at Williams (KPRC 2)

Clear Lake (KPRC 2)

Katy (KPRC 2)

Here are some easy ways to keep track of rainy weather as it moves through the Houston area.

Check interactive radar

Check the forecast

Download our free Frank’s Forecast app