Police release sketch of man accused of exposing himself to child during attempted kidnapping

HOUSTON – Police released two sketches Friday in hopes they will help catch a man who is facing attempted aggravated kidnapping and indecency with a child charges in connection to an attempted kidnapping.

The incident happened about 7 p.m. May 11, 2018, at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of North Houston Rosslyn Road, authorities said.

Investigators said the man attacked the child’s mother, pushing her to the ground, before running off with the child.

The man then ran away with the child and exposed himself by pulling his pants down, police said.

According to authorities, the mother was able to catch up with the man, fight him off and take her child back.

The man fled the scene, but a forensic artist was able to put together a sketch of the man.

Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers said that authorities need the public’s help identifying this person because this appears to be stranger-on-stranger attempted abduction.

“Because the victim and victim’s mother are not of aware of the suspect’s identity this, to me, makes it truly a danger,” said Kahan.

Police described the man as having a medium-brown complexion and a thin build. He is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches to 7 inches tall and has a surgical scar on his left forearm.

“That’s something that sticks out and that’s something that somebody might say, ‘Hey, I know who that person is,‘” said Kahan.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the man’s identification, charging or arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.