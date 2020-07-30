EDITORIAL: Introducing KPRC 2′s Stronger Houston initiative

HOUSTON – As Houston’s first television station and after more than 70 years of broadcasting, KPRC 2 continues to work to serve our community.

In our new initiative, Stronger Houston, we examine issues impacting people inequitably by race, gender, income, age, geography, religion, and other factors.

These fault lines can create unfair divisions in our community. We strive to not only raise awareness but also focus on solutions and make resources available. Some of the topics we will tackle in this in-depth storytelling initiative include education, health care, jobs, justice, the digital divide, and more.

The goal is to expose the disparities affecting Houstonians, shine a light on the groups working to reduce the disparity and ultimately create a stronger Houston.

If you have a story idea for us to cover as part of our Stronger Houston initiative, send it to storyideas@kprc.com.