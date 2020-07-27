12-year-old charged in connection with shooting that killed 51-year-old woman

HOUSTON – A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in the Greenspoint area.

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. Saturday at the Salado at Cityview apartments on Greens Road near the Hardy Toll Road, authorities said.

Police said they were called out to the scene to investigate reports on gunshots. When they arrived, authorities said they found a woman, 51, on the bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said there were no signs of forced entry and a witness told them a person dressed in all black had been seen leaving the scene.

However, after further investigation, authorities learned information that conflicted with witness statements and they were able to identify the witness as the suspect in the shooting, police said.

The boy was taken into custody and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.