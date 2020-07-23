90ºF

17 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at rehabilitation center in Richmond

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RICHMOND, Texas – The Texas Department of Emergency Management says 17 people at the Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19, an area long-term care facility located in Richmond.

The center says it will have the state of Texas Rapid Assessment Quick Reaction Force on location to conduct a site assessment and administer additional COVID-19 tests to all residents, healthcare professionals, and staff members on Thursday.

The CDC has affirmed long-term facility residents are at high risk for infection, serious illness, and death from COVID-19.

City of Richmond officials said they are committed to working with local community partners to help mitigate the spread of the virus in the community and surrounding areas.

