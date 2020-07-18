Man killed in apparent hit-and-run accident near Houston National Cemetery, authorities say

HOUSTON – A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run accident early Saturday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of an auto vs. pedestrian accident in the 10500 block of Veterans Memorial Drive, near the Houston National Cemetery.

Arriving units located a man in the roadway. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe the man was killed in a hit-and-run accident. They do not believe any of the vehicles at the scene were involved in the hit-and-run accident.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office encourages anyone with information related to the incident to call them or any other local law enforcement agency.