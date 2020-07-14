Vanessa Guillen’s family to have private meeting with President Trump, attorney says

HOUSTON – The family of Houston-native Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood soldier whose remains were found near the Leon River months after she went missing, will meet with President Donald Trump.

According to the family’s attorney Natalie Khawam, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows contacted her to thank her for the work she has been doing for Guillen’s family.

Meadows told Khawam that Trump invited her and the Guillen family for a private meeting with him, Khawam said.

Mellisa Mendoza places white roses at a mural for Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen in Austin, Texas, on Monday July 6, 2020. Guillen went missing from Fort Hood in April, and is believed to have been killed by another soldier. The mural was created Saturday and Sunday by artists Fili Mendieta and Arturo Silva. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) (Austin American-Statesman)

“This is not a Republican or Democratic issue,” Khawan said. " This is an American issue. This is our soldiers. This is their lives.”

The meeting will be on July 29 in Washington D.C., which is come one day before the “#IAmVanessaGuillen” bill will be introduced to Congress.

“This bill is going to protect all our soldiers so this never happens again,” Khawam said.

Guillen’s remains were found near the Leon River earlier this month -- more than two months after she went missing from Fort Hood on April 22.

Guillen's family says she was a victim of sexual harassment.

