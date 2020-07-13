Investigation underway after woman fatally shot in north Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – An investigation is currently underway after a woman was shot and killed in north Houston Monday morning, police said.

Officers said the incident happened at 17030 Imperial Valley at about 5:40 a.m.

Police said there is no other information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Our homicide detectives are at 17030 Imperial Valley, where a person was fatally shot about 5:40 a.m. today. Preliminary information indicates a female was shot.



No other information at this time as the investigation is on-going. #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 13, 2020

This is a developing story.