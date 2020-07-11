Firefighters battle fire at southwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Flames ripped through multiple units at an apartment complex in southwest Houston early Saturday morning.

The fire was first reported around 4 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Braesvalley Drive near Renwick Drive. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and some flames coming from an apartment building at the complex.

Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly.

Two adults and two minors were inside of the apartment when the fire started. They were able to self-evacuate.

One adult man who lived in the apartment and another adult man who went into the apartment to check for victims were treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are working to confirm the cause and origin of the fire.