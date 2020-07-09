First-of-its-kind driving course for deaf or hard of hearing students launches in Texas

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) released a first-of-its-kind driving course for death or hard or hearing students.

The course was required by Senate Bill 1051 and developed by a state agency in the United States.

The goal of the course is to provide minors and adults who are deaf or hard of hearing to participate in the classroom portion of the course, but they are not required to use it.

“TDLR is proud to make this driving course available for deaf or hard of hearing students. Being able to receive this information in ASL will allow for these students to have the same opportunity as their fellow Texans when taking a driver education course,” said Brian E. Francis, TDLR executive director. “And, once again, Texas leads the way in innovation.”

In addition to the Driver Education Course in American Sign Language, the course also contains a transcript and includes voiceovers in English to ensure accessibility of the highest standards, according to a press release. ASL must be taken through a TDLR-licensed driver education school for students to receive the certificate of completion that’s needed to complete the driver’s license application process.