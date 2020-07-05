HPD: Man shot multiple times in south Houston

HOUSTON – A man was shot multiple times in south Houston overnight, Houston Police said.

At around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting in the 5700 block of Pershing Street, near the intersection of Pershing Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in south Houston.

Upon arrival, units located a male in his late 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.Paramedics were called to the scene and the man was transported to an area hospital where he later underwent surgery. He remain in intensive care, police said.

Shooting: 5700 Pershing Male shot in chest & abdomen, Transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 5, 2020

Police said the man exited his residence to get his phone from a car when a man with a pistol confronted him, ultimately shooting him multiple times, including in the abdomen and chest. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. An investigator at the scene said there were no witnesses or camera footage of the incident and urged anyone with information to contact the HPD at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.